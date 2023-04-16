Machiavelli told us that “the most useful and necessary authority that can be granted to institutions entrusted with the protection of the republic’s liberty is the ability of indicting publicly or before some magistrate or council, citizens who in some ways have offended the public.”

I agreed with much of what Kathleen Parker wrote in her April 9 op-ed about Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) relations with former president Donald Trump, “ Mitt Romney reminds us of what we’ve lost in U.S. politics ,” but the substance of the last few paragraphs surprised me.

Ms. Parker denigrated this “useful and necessary authority” by essentially imputing to the prosecuting attorney base and frivolous motives for seeking an indictment naming Mr. Trump as a person who has “offended the public.” That criticism could be directed at many of the indictments handed down by grand juries and is quite often voiced by those indicted.