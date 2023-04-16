The April 10 news article “In a community seeking to redefine itself, ‘Latinx’ both unites and divides” discussed the proscribed term “Latinx” as a substitute for the gender-specific “Latino” and “Latina.” I am not writing to rehash the culture war over this term but to predict the demise of “Latinx” independent of that ideological dispute. Let’s start looking at it more as an issue of linguistics and less as an issue of ideology. As the article pointed out, there is a lot of resistance within the communities of Latin American descent to using “Latinx,” and much of it is not because of ideological loyalty to using “Latino” for all Latin Americans.
There are two functional problems with “Latinx.” First, it is awkward to say. Languages tend to gravitate toward simplification. That is why we took the dash out of “email” and why we often say “can’t” instead of “cannot.” Pronouncing an “x” (i.e., as “ex”) after an “n” in Spanish and in English does not feel normal or comfortable. Second, the use of the “x” for plural is a totally new construction in Spanish.
A common and easily pronounced Spanish alternative: using the “e” at the end of an adjective. For example, in Spanish we have “importante,” “imposible,” etc. “Latine” would line up with existing constructions in Spanish for gender neutrality. We do not have to make up a new, awkward construction, to use “latine” as a gender-neutral term.
“Latinx” has been around for 20 years and has not caught on. That’s pretty good evidence that the term will die a slow and painful death.
Lawrence Wilt, Catonsville