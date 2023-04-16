The April 10 news article “In a community seeking to redefine itself, ‘Latinx’ both unites and divides” discussed the proscribed term “Latinx” as a substitute for the gender-specific “Latino” and “Latina.” I am not writing to rehash the culture war over this term but to predict the demise of “Latinx” independent of that ideological dispute. Let’s start looking at it more as an issue of linguistics and less as an issue of ideology. As the article pointed out, there is a lot of resistance within the communities of Latin American descent to using “Latinx,” and much of it is not because of ideological loyalty to using “Latino” for all Latin Americans.