Though George F. Will, in his April 13 op-ed, “‘I despise, therefore I am’ locks in the status quo,” rightfully disavowed Trump-affiliated extremism, he engaged in misdirection when assigning blame for the current political climate. He hinted that it might be because of the rise of secularization. How about assigning blame to Lee Atwater, the Republican media consultant whose ads displayed a total disregard for the truth? How about blaming Newt Gingrich, the Republican speaker of the House who destroyed any tradition of bipartisan cooperation?