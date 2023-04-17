The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Afghans who helped us in war deserve our help now

April 17, 2023 at 2:27 p.m. EDT
Afghan refugees play with a ball on Nov. 4, 2021, in the men's recreation center inside an Afghan refugee camp at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, N.M. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The April 16 front-page article “After aiding CIA, Afghan fighters bear pain as U.S. refugees” reported on what is happening to the Afghans (and their families) who helped our troops in the war.

Now, I know about the Afghan Adjustment Act. It would make it possible for these people and their families to stay here permanently. Well? What’s going on? Their current status ends sometime this summer. They should get sent back to Afghanistan? Really? As a U.S. citizen, I’m embarrassed. I like to carry out my obligations. Getting the Afghan Adjustment Act passed and these Afghans taken care of is an obligation the government has laid on us. I’d call it a complex crisis. Take care of these people. There are more than 85,000, according to the article. Don’t leave it to churches and private groups.

Gail Annick Lelyveld, Washington

