Now, I know about the Afghan Adjustment Act. It would make it possible for these people and their families to stay here permanently. Well? What’s going on? Their current status ends sometime this summer. They should get sent back to Afghanistan? Really? As a U.S. citizen, I’m embarrassed. I like to carry out my obligations. Getting the Afghan Adjustment Act passed and these Afghans taken care of is an obligation the government has laid on us. I’d call it a complex crisis. Take care of these people. There are more than 85,000, according to the article. Don’t leave it to churches and private groups.