Opinion The Commanders are sold? When’s the parade?

April 17, 2023 at 2:27 p.m. EDT
Washington Commanders owners Tanya and Daniel Snyder at an Oct. 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Tex. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Regarding the April 14 front-page article “Snyder reaches tentative deal to sell”:

Who’s organizing the parade? Where and when?

The Washington football team was my second favorite NFL franchise, until Daniel Snyder bought them. Within a few seasons, I had sworn them off until the other NFL owners had run him out of the league. And now, it appears, they have.

If there has been a worse owner in North American sports, I know not of them. Under Mr. Snyder, the Washington NFL franchise was beyond toxic.

After speaking out against the name as early as 1992, The Post's Editorial Board stopped using "Redskins" to describe Washington's NFL franchise in 2014.
Calls for change continued to grow louder. In June 2020, the Editorial Board wrote an editorial headlined, "Change the name of the Washington NFL team. Now.
One month later, as sponsors and investors threatened to pull financial support, the NFL franchise decided it would drop its controversial name.
The Editorial Board's reaction to the change: "Now, a half-century late, Washington's football team has decided to put itself on the right side of history, too."
After nearly two years of research, the franchise dropped its temporary Washington Football Team moniker for its new name: the Washington Commanders.
The Editorial Board called the new name "indistinctive and lusterless" but progress nonetheless.

Cities didn’t want to build a new stadium for the team because no one was willing to deal with Mr. Snyder. I didn’t care — until Mr. Snyder’s radioactivity disqualified the Washington area from hosting matches in the 2026 World Cup.

Finally buckling to public pressure he insisted would never sway him, Mr. Snyder changed his team’s racist name. But to what?

“Commanders”? How tone-deaf is that? How do you have 53 commanders on a football team? You might as well call the team the “Quarterbacks.”

I pray that prospective owner Josh Harris has the good sense to change the name again. One, because Commanders is a terrible name. Two, to close the book on the Snyder regime.

Michael Hopps, Silver Spring

