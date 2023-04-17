Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the April 14 front-page article “Snyder reaches tentative deal to sell”: Who’s organizing the parade? Where and when? Make sense of the news fast with our daily newsletter ArrowRight The Washington football team was my second favorite NFL franchise, until Daniel Snyder bought them. Within a few seasons, I had sworn them off until the other NFL owners had run him out of the league. And now, it appears, they have.

If there has been a worse owner in North American sports, I know not of them. Under Mr. Snyder, the Washington NFL franchise was beyond toxic.

Cities didn’t want to build a new stadium for the team because no one was willing to deal with Mr. Snyder. I didn’t care — until Mr. Snyder’s radioactivity disqualified the Washington area from hosting matches in the 2026 World Cup.

Finally buckling to public pressure he insisted would never sway him, Mr. Snyder changed his team’s racist name. But to what?

“Commanders”? How tone-deaf is that? How do you have 53 commanders on a football team? You might as well call the team the “Quarterbacks.”

I pray that prospective owner Josh Harris has the good sense to change the name again. One, because Commanders is a terrible name. Two, to close the book on the Snyder regime.

Michael Hopps, Silver Spring

