Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Who is Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX? Is he a feckless man-child who, you know, accidentally lost track of $8 billion worth of liabilities? Or is he a coldblooded con man, deliberately scamming people out of their money? Make sense of the news fast with our daily newsletter ArrowRight It’s more than an academic issue. Irresponsible people are culpable if they squander money and trust. But that’s arguably a lesser transgression, morally and legally, than deliberately setting out to rob people.

Figuring out which bucket Bankman-Fried belongs in could also help prevent similar disasters in the future. A catastrophe of incompetence should probably inspire different measures than a catastrophe of criminality, such as tighter rules for investing money vs. more ferocious enforcement.

So was Bankman-Fried dumb or dishonest? A report from the FTX bankruptcy proceeding suggests that we might have to embrace the healing power of “both.” If you have not read the report, I urge you to take a few minutes and do so now. You might have previously thought that FTX surely had bad management. This, it turns out, doesn’t quite capture it. Badness is a quality of a thing that exists, and in Bankman-Fried’s empire, the things we usually describe as “management,” such as “financial reporting procedures” and “risk management controls,” basically didn’t. Bankman-Fried himself reportedly acknowledged this.

Advertisement

“Alameda is unauditable,” he is said to have remarked to his colleagues about FTX affiliate Alameda Research, not in the sense that no reputable firm would want to take on this three-ring goat-rodeo, but in the sense of lacking the basic components of an audit trail, such as a record of transactions, or even an accurate estimate of current balances.

Follow Megan McArdle 's opinions Follow

“We sometimes find $50m of assets lying around that we lost track of; such is life,” the report quotes him as saying.

Such is life! Accounting is a more philosophical discipline than you might imagine, but the philosophy is spartan; if you tell accountants, “Ho, ho, ho, we don’t keep track of our money, like some kind of nerds,” they will not take your remarks in a humorous spirit of good fellowship. The FTX Group appears to have dealt with this difficulty by hiring an outside accounting firm that was, at the very least, too small and unspecialized to properly oversee the monster Bankman-Fried had created.

Advertisement

Nor can this be written off as an unhappy accident; senior management — if you can really call them that — was repeatedly warned of potential problems with its slapdash approach. “These employees,” says the report, “particularly Bankman-Fried, deprioritized or rejected advice to improve the FTX Group’s control framework, exposing the exchanges to grave harm from both external bad actors and their own misconduct.”

In other words: It wasn’t just that FTX was run by crazy kids who didn’t really understand there might be some issues with the firm extending Alameda effectively unlimited trading credit, or using Slack emojis as a substitute for a budget process. These things happened because the people at the top preferred it that way. And if the report’s allegations are correct that senior employees repeatedly made false statements about basic questions such as “How are you storing all that crypto deposited with you?” or “Does Alameda get special treatment on the FTX exchange?,” that would strongly suggest that they understood these were problems other people would care about.

Yet even here there are levels of culpability: Were they lying like a con man who needs more time to systematically loot his depositors … like a trader who is willing to take excessive risks, and hide them from compliance, in the hope of a really big upside … or like a high school kid who doesn’t see the point of the rules? Here, I think the report might provide more evidence for the third explanation than the first, because internal controls were so lax, even about things where it was in Bankman-Fried’s own interest to be stringent.

Advertisement

You can understand why a con man might prefer a minimalist approach to accounting. But why would such a slick operator keep the company’s crypto in “hot” storage, where hackers could steal it, rather than “cold wallets” walled off from the internet? Why would he store the keys to some of those wallets unencrypted, or on servers accessible to lower-level employees? These basic errors smack of incompetence rather than something more nefarious.

This does not excuse what followed, of course; if the facts are as laid out, then Bankman-Fried, and his associates, should probably spend serious time in jail. Incompetence is no excuse. But the story of FTX should also trigger some deep soul-searching among the rest of us. In a better world, people would not behave so irresponsibly — but nor would it be possible for someone this stupid to accumulate the kind of money and political influence that accrued to Bankman-Fried.

GiftOutline Gift Article