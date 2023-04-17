Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“This is a danger that China hawks — and the U.S. public in general — do not pay sufficient attention to,” he writes. Instead, we let ourselves believe that outright nuclear conflict is off the table, a wrong idea reinforced by committee hearings and war games that focus on anything but.

If you need help getting the nuclear juices flowing, Max imagines in his column a scenario that shows exactly how easily escalation could occur. No spoilers, but as a person living in the major U.S. city closest to China (Honolulu), I will be thinking about nuclear war plenty!

Short of actual warfare, the United States also needs to compete more effectively with China in the story it tells the world. And former defense secretary Robert M. Gates writes that what this requires is a greater investment in public diplomacy.

With Max’s doomsday clock ticking, Gates lays out a timely pitch for a revamp for “the country that invented public relations.”

Chaser: The Editorial Board late last year explained the dynamics of the nuclear arms race going from two powers — the United States and Russia — to three, with China.

Europe is failing the migrant crisis

In just a four-day period this month, Italian authorities had to rescue more than 3,000 migrants trying to make their way on boats from North Africa. Only a few weeks earlier, a vessel headed for Calabria fatally capsized with shore in sight.

Migration to Europe is again a crisis. And Europe’s response — “bungling, inhumane and denialist,” the Editorial Board writes — is one, too.

The Board’s editorial explains the causes of the surge, reaching into sub-Saharan Africa, and it proposes both short-term fixes and a long-term solution. They might be tricky, but it’s obvious right now what’s not working.

Look at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose attempts to disincentivize smuggling, the Board writes, have just made “already dangerous voyages more likely to end with loss of life.”

But look at Meloni for another moment. You’ll see that the still-fresh PM, elected last year as Italy’s furthest-right leader since World War II, is actually … getting more popular. Editorialist Lee Hockstader’s column explores how Meloni is defying expectations.

As Paul Waldman writes in his column on the hike, “Outrageous!” You could buy a tenth of a banana with those three pennies!

Then again, for the 66 cents that would buy a whole fruit or two, Paul writes that you could have the Postal Service “come to your house or business, retrieve a letter from your mailbox, take it anywhere in the country and deliver it to the recipient within days.”

Not a bad deal — and globally, a great one. One of the most interesting bits of Paul’s column lauding the Postal Service is a chart showing how cheap it is to send U.S. mail relative to many countries in the developed world.

Chaser: The Postal Service shouldn’t deliver just mail, Katherine Devine, a sustainability business developer, wrote in 2021 — but also farmers’ extra fresh produce.

Less politics

Contributing columnist Kate Cohen’s experience spending the past 40 years putting on and taking off the same 20 pounds probably speaks to many. How freeing would it be to just be okay with our bodies as they are?

Kate recently read Virginia Sole-Smith’s new book “Fat Talk” and was dismayed to realize how nimbly people go "from being victims of diet culture to being its enforcers,” and how hard the habit is to shake.

She writes that she’s guilty of it; I know I am, as a childhood veteran of the husky section. Might you be, too?

