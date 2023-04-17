The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The U.S. should use use all tools to win the spyware competition

April 17, 2023 at 2:27 p.m. EDT
Regarding the April 9 editorial “America’s spyware double standard”:

Beware what you wish for. Like it or not, the U.S. intelligence community needs to dwell in the same labyrinth as all “snooping software” enclaves. For the most part, there are excellent professionals involved in tracking — and countering — scheming hackers and purveyors of false information. But, lamentably, spyware system developers persist on an international scale.

Although the intelligence community tends to shun offshore-developed systems for internal use, it surely must retain the option of using tools or systems that will give the optimum opportunity for assured surveillance with limited public discussion. How else to compete, counter and win over mercenaries in the global market?

The United States needs to use all tools from wherever to win the spyware competition.

Craig Wilson, Lusby

The writer is a retired director of intelligence policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

