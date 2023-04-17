Regarding the April 9 editorial “America’s spyware double standard”:
Although the intelligence community tends to shun offshore-developed systems for internal use, it surely must retain the option of using tools or systems that will give the optimum opportunity for assured surveillance with limited public discussion. How else to compete, counter and win over mercenaries in the global market?
The United States needs to use all tools from wherever to win the spyware competition.
Craig Wilson, Lusby
The writer is a retired director of intelligence policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.