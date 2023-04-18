Humor columnist Alexandra Petri is online every Tuesday for a reader Q&A where she’ll offer a lighter take on the news of the day. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 11 a.m. Eastern.
Follow Alexandra Petri on Twitter here.
Follow Alexandra Petri's opinions
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With David Ignatius: Why isn’t the E.U. providing Ukraine the right aid?
- With Alexandra Petri: What Easter candy is your favorite?
- With Eugene Robinson: Should Biden run again?
- With Jennifer Rubin: What can be done on Supreme Court ethics abuses?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Will anybody do anything about the Supreme Court?
Submit a question:
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Wednesdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.