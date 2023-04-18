My neighbors in East Falls Church were initially inspired by news reports from Italy during the early days of the pandemic featuring quarantined residents singing to one another on balconies. On March 18, 2020, as the pandemic took hold, we planned our initial, socially distanced get-together on our street at 6:30 p.m. The initial meeting went so well, we have made it a nightly tradition that continues to this day — 1,127 consecutive evenings of gathering at 6:30 p.m. Though not every neighbor has attended every night, we have managed a quorum of at least three families each evening since the beginning of the pandemic, regardless of the weather. We have dubbed our group “Six Feet at Six-Thirty.”