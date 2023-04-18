My neighbors and I read with interest and solidarity Petula Dvorak’s April 14 Metro column, “A congenial covid carry-over.”
Just like the Foggy Bottom neighbors portrayed in Ms. Dvorak’s column, we have all grown together to become almost family and have celebrated countless personal milestones with one another. Through birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, births, deaths and other occasions, our racially, religiously and generationally mixed group has made lemonade with lemons and invited anyone of good cheer to stop for a friendly greeting, hearty laugh and a beverage. Over the past three years, I believe we have all learned that life shared with friends is immeasurably better than life alone — and that social distancing need not mean social isolation.
As the pandemic and public health emergency wind down, we encourage everyone to put a little energy into gathering with their neighbors. You might be surprised how receptive they are and how a little energy goes a long way to building community.
Bob Stump, Arlington