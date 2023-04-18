Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There is little mystery why millions of right-leaning Americans turn to alternative information sources. While the “news” they absorb from such outlets is suspect, at least their patriotism isn’t questioned and their political choices aren’t shamed. Make sense of the news fast with our daily newsletter ArrowRight Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was criticized by the left for saying that today’s political differences are between “normal” and “crazy.” But mainstream media voices increasingly make the same suggestion about the Republican Party. Many imply that millions of Americans who support former president Donald Trump are racist or “semi-fascist,” with admonitions to stop treating them and the GOP as “normal.” That’s a good plan if strictly catering to a left-wing audience is the strategy.

CNN’s Don Lemon summed it up last year, saying, “We cannot have a false sense of equivalency about what is happening when it comes to politics in our country. There is one party, right now, that is not operating in fact, that has been misleading the American people. And that is the Republican Party.”

Advertisement

What Lemon calls a false equivalency, however, is not so false as far as a divided public is concerned. As the New York Times reported in September, “In a remarkable consensus, a new Quinnipiac University poll found that 69 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of Republicans say that democracy is ‘in danger of collapse.’ But one side blames former President Donald J. Trump and his ‘MAGA Republicans,’ while the other fingers President Biden and the ‘socialist Democrats.’”

Follow Gary Abernathy 's opinions Follow

Americans who see a threat from Biden and his party aren’t taken very seriously in the mainstream media. But many of us believe that the Democratic Party’s socialist-style tilt is arguably a more enduring danger than the Republican Party’s shift, even considering the disgraceful events of Jan. 6, 2021, and the foolishness of election deniers.

Almost impossible to reverse will be the over-regulating, big-government actions of progressivism and “democratic socialism,” manifested by costly “green new deal”-style environmental regulations that threaten our energy independence, migrants illegally crossing our borders in record numbers, forgiving tens of billions of dollars in student loans by presidential fiat, and many more progressive wish-list programs.

Advertisement

Yes, both parties have clearly lurched toward the margins, and voters have increasingly followed. Until recently in modern history, presidential candidates seen as too extreme generally suffered defeat — Barry Goldwater (1964) and George McGovern (1972). An exception was Ronald Reagan in 1980, when a horrible economy and the Iran hostage crisis propelled the “far right” challenger to victory.

Beginning in 2008, however, voters began taking chances on the more nontraditional candidate, choosing Barack Obama (twice) over establishment Republicans John McCain and Mitt Romney, and then electing Trump over establishment Democrat Hillary Clinton. Candidate Biden was an establishment figure, of course; his 2020 win was a repudiation of Trump. But, as president, Biden has adopted an ardently progressive governing philosophy in preparation for 2024.

In response to the GOP’s populist incarnation, the left is working to instill the notion that traditional conservatism, infused with Trumpist authoritarianism, presents a radical danger to democracy. For example, opposition to abortion is portrayed as “forced birth.” Conservative opposition to men dressing as women for “story hours” aimed at children is compared to the actions of the Ku Klux Klan. Establishing rules under which voters prove their identity is likened to the Jim Crow era. The spin goes on.

Advertisement

And yet, in the 2022 midterms, Americans cast more votes for the allegedly fascist and bigoted GOP than for Democrats. Thankfully, most voters do not yet conflate a threat to the progressive agenda with a threat to democracy — but it’s not for lack of effort on many fronts to impart just that message.

Trump’s post-election conduct has been shameful. His refusal to accept defeat is ego-driven, as usual, but impugning Americans for their association with him overstates his menace. Trump has always been more blustering demagogue than militant revolutionary. He should not be denied the presidency because he’s dangerous or because of indictments that carry little chance of criminal convictions, but because he had his chance and refused to mature into what a president must be. Millions of Americans obviously disagree with that conclusion, which is their right in a free country — just as it’s the right of other Americans to support progressives or democratic socialists deemed dangerous by conservatives.

If there’s a threat to democracy, it’s in the fact that both parties have grown more extreme, and that may well be cause for concern. But by singling out the modern GOP, the real objective appears to be demonizing patriotic Americans who happen to support Trump or his issues and clearing the way for unchallenged progressive ideology. Is that how we’re defining the preservation of democracy these days?

GiftOutline Gift Article