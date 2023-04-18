Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The April 13 editorial “A glimmer of hope in a background check” was right to support Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order to strengthen his state’s firearm background check process. Mr. Lee’s order directs state agencies to more promptly and accurately supply critical information to existing background check system.

By contrast, under the banner of strengthening background check laws, a group of U.S. senators introduced the Background Check Completion Act of 2023. The proposed bill does nothing to improve the background check process. It merely relieves state and federal agencies of having to do their job in an accurate and timely manner.

In the 30 years since the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) was enacted as part of the Brady Bill, there have been major advancements in technology for data collection, data management and process engineering. Few, if any, of these advancements have been applied to the NICS.

An aspirational solution at the federal level would do more than merely stretch the time frame to perform checks within a dated system and incomplete database. To truly enhance the background check process, elected officials should fund programs that will enable states to accurately and timely update the NICS database. The programs should also transform the system so the FBI and state agencies can perform comprehensive and accurate background checks that exclude ineligible buyers from acquiring firearms, while preserving the prompt and accurate provision of service to those who are safe and prudent buyers.

Eugene Schweikert, McLean

