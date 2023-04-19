But, even more obviously, Justice Thomas should go. Immediately. Every day that he remains on the Supreme Court is a day in which public respect for and trust in the court get dimmer.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. owes his old comrade-in-conservatism a private “Be missing, Clarence, while it’s still your choice.” But he must also inform his old friend that if he fails to retire promptly, he, Justice Roberts, will go public with a full-throated denunciation of Justice Thomas’s behavior — and he’ll encourage others to join in his angry calls. Justice Roberts must make it clear that he intends to shame his corrupt (“How could you?”) old friend into quitting, for the good of the court and (unspokenly) for the sake of his own legacy and future histories of “the Roberts Court.” The chief justice must see that he would have far more influence as one of five conservatives than with a court split 6-3.