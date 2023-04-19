NPR and the Public Broadcasting Service take umbrage at Twitter’s labeling them government-funded media, as reported in the April 13 Style article “ NPR, PBS halt posts to Twitter .” Their protestations of independence echo Capt. Renault’s claim to being shocked to find gambling going on inside Rick’s Cafe in “Casablanca” as he pockets his own winnings.

NPR and PBS might not be directly government-controlled like Russia’s RT, but they most definitely are government-funded.

Given the proliferation of alternative news media since public broadcasting’s founding in the 1960s, and the expansion of “underwriting” — advertising — on public stations and private, tax-exempt grants to stations and networks, now would be a good time for taxpayers to defund NPR and PBS. Then both could contest Twitter’s new label with clean hands.