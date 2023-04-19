NPR and the Public Broadcasting Service take umbrage at Twitter’s labeling them government-funded media, as reported in the April 13 Style article “NPR, PBS halt posts to Twitter.” Their protestations of independence echo Capt. Renault’s claim to being shocked to find gambling going on inside Rick’s Cafe in “Casablanca” as he pockets his own winnings.
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, NPR’s and PBS’s parent, received $525 million for fiscal 2024. Of that, $367 million went to public television stations. Public radio stations got $126 million. NPR’s and PBS’s assertions that direct federal funding totals a tiny portion of their budgets amounts to rhetorical money laundering. Through program charges and other fees paid by stations, their total take from Uncle Sam is well into double digits, in NPR’s case an estimated 17 percent or more of the network’s budget.
NPR and PBS might not be directly government-controlled like Russia’s RT, but they most definitely are government-funded.
Given the proliferation of alternative news media since public broadcasting’s founding in the 1960s, and the expansion of “underwriting” — advertising — on public stations and private, tax-exempt grants to stations and networks, now would be a good time for taxpayers to defund NPR and PBS. Then both could contest Twitter’s new label with clean hands.
Eric Rozenman, Fairfax