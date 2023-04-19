Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The April 15 editorial “Put police officers back in D.C. schools” was a reactionary move back to the “superpredator” rhetoric of the 1980s and 1990s, and it is not based on facts and evidence. The idea that police officers make schools safe is the myth that won’t go away, despite scientists, historians, lawyers and students who say otherwise.

School cops do not stop or prevent mass shootings in schools. Uvalde is a tragic example; 21 lives were lost. Scholarly research indicates that the presence of police in schools actually make school shootings deadlier.

Schools have never been given adequate support or resources to develop the healthy school climates that actually prevent violence and harm, and the editorial’s rhetoric only hampers the efforts of students to create real safety.

Tyler Whittenberg, Washington

The writer is deputy director of Opportunity to Learn, Advancement Project, a former eighth-grade social studies teacher and co-author of “#AssaultAtSpringValley: An analysis of police violence against Black and Latine students in public schools.”

