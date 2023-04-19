The April 15 editorial “Put police officers back in D.C. schools” was a reactionary move back to the “superpredator” rhetoric of the 1980s and 1990s, and it is not based on facts and evidence.
School cops do not stop or prevent mass shootings in schools. Uvalde is a tragic example; 21 lives were lost. Scholarly research indicates that the presence of police in schools actually make school shootings deadlier.
Though some people might enjoy an individual officer, the system of policing in schools has been shown to further criminalize Black and Brown students (the school-to-prison pipeline). Studies show that police presence in schools increases chronic absenteeism for students with disabilities. One nice guy doesn’t change the fact that there have been hundreds of assaults on students by school officers, including sexual harassment and assaults, and the killing of Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, an 18-year-old mother of a 5-month old. There were 285 assaults between 2011 and 2021: Students were body-slammed, tased, knocked unconscious and beaten.
Schools have never been given adequate support or resources to develop the healthy school climates that actually prevent violence and harm, and the editorial’s rhetoric only hampers the efforts of students to create real safety.
Tyler Whittenberg, Washington
The writer is deputy director of Opportunity to Learn, Advancement Project, a former eighth-grade social studies teacher and co-author of “#AssaultAtSpringValley: An analysis of police violence against Black and Latine students in public schools.”