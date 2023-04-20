Regarding the April 16 editorial “Justice Thomas should make full disclosure”:
With the recent disclosures exposing the extent of rot at the court, Congress must step in for the good of not just the court but also the country and our constitutional order.
Lorelie S. Masters, Washington
The writer, a lawyer, is a delegate to the American Bar Association House of Delegates.
The latest “scandal” involving Justice Clarence Thomas is reported income from a firm that has gone out of business. The company changed its name from Ginger, Ltd., Partnership to Ginger Holdings, LLC. Justice Thomas’s only error was to report the income under the firm’s old name, perhaps copying it from former submissions. How can this possibly be considered a scandal?
Hugh Price, Chevy Chase