Opinion Justice Thomas and his failure to disclose

April 20, 2023 at 1:25 p.m. EDT
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Oct. 7. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Regarding the April 16 editorial “Justice Thomas should make full disclosure”:

Our highest court should lead the way on ethics, not fight them at every turn. The American Bar Association in February adopted a policy calling on the Supreme Court to put in place a code of judicial ethics binding on the justices. One meaning of “supreme” is highest in quality. The stunning failures of justices on the Supreme Court to adhere to basic standards, applicable to all other judges and federal officials in this country, show the court to be anything but supreme in this regard.

With the recent disclosures exposing the extent of rot at the court, Congress must step in for the good of not just the court but also the country and our constitutional order.

Lorelie S. Masters, Washington

The writer, a lawyer, is a delegate to the American Bar Association House of Delegates.

The latest “scandal” involving Justice Clarence Thomas is reported income from a firm that has gone out of business. The company changed its name from Ginger, Ltd., Partnership to Ginger Holdings, LLC. Justice Thomas’s only error was to report the income under the firm’s old name, perhaps copying it from former submissions. How can this possibly be considered a scandal?

Hugh Price, Chevy Chase

