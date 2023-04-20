Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“BYE DAN,” blares a banner unfurled over Route 50 in Maryland. Daniel Snyder tentatively agreeing to sell the Washington Commanders, a once-beloved team that he wrecked, has rightly led to an outpouring of relief across the D.C. region. The NFL franchise’s new owners should aim not just to win again but to unite people across racial, class and partisan lines — as the team did before.

Two things would help early on: Mr. Snyder should be held to account; and the region’s jurisdictions should avoid a bidding war in the hopes of locating a new stadium within their borders.

Mr. Snyder has been toxic since buying the franchise in 1999. Washington ranked first in attendance just after Mr. Snyder took over. Last season, his team ranked last in both percentage of seats sold and average attendance per game. A February Post-Schar School poll found that just 15 percent of D.C.-area residents say the Commanders are their favorite professional sports team, less than half of what it was a decade ago, and 56 percent of those who have become less interested in the team say Mr. Snyder is the biggest reason. He alienated season ticket holders by nickel-and-diming them, even suing some. For years, frustrated fans have spontaneously chanted “sell the team” during embarrassing defeats.

Yet the sale, to a partnership led by two billionaires with D.C.-area roots, is not final. One possible hitch is the question of whether Mr. Snyder will be held responsible for any wrongdoing during his tenure. The House Oversight Committee published a report in December that quotes former employees and executives alleging relentless sexual harassment in his workplace, including the exploitation of cheerleaders, unwanted sexual advances, and even the hiring of prostitutes during work-related events. Mr. Snyder claimed he couldn’t recall key facts and events more than 100 times during a deposition last July. He has apologized for the team’s workplace culture but consistently denied any personal wrongdoing.

At least 24 of the NFL’s 32 owners must ratify any deal. They should read the fine print and refuse to sign off on anything that allows Mr. Snyder to escape potential liability. Meanwhile, former SEC chair Mary Jo White continues to investigate him on behalf of the league. He is refusing to be interviewed by her. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has promised to publicly release Ms. White’s findings, even if Mr. Snyder offloads the team. Fans are counting on Mr. Goodell to be true to his word. It’s an essential step to restoring public trust and winning back local fans.

Once the sale goes through, a key challenge for the new owners will be building a new stadium. FedEx Field offers one of the most unpleasant fan experiences in all of American sports. USA Today ranked it as the NFL’s worst stadium last year. The team’s contractual obligation to play there ends in 2027. Mr. Snyder has wanted to secure a new stadium, but his noxious reputation doomed talks with local leaders.

The old RFK Stadium site in Washington would fit the bill; but so might other sites in the region — so long as they are Metro-accessible. Most important is that the District, Virginia and Maryland avoid a bidding war in which each jurisdiction offers generous tax breaks to attract the team, taxpayer money that can be better spent. The fact that the potential new ownership group is willing to spend a record sum ($1.4 billion more than what the Denver Broncos went for last year) shows the team is a valuable asset that doesn’t need corporate welfare. Meanwhile, the Washington region is too affluent and populous to take seriously any threat to move the team. Public stadium funding is unnecessary for the burgundy and gold to win again — and would undermine the foundations of the team’s reputational rebuild.

