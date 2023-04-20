Regarding the April 18 news article “As fiscal crisis nears, McCarthy takes his plan on debt ceiling to Wall Street”:
As long as public debts are authorized by law, they may not be questioned and must be paid. That’s the import of Section 4 of the 14th Amendment.
Congress needs to do its job and raise the revenue necessary to pay the indebtedness authorized by long-standing legislation, not create “a debt crisis” to foster the “politics of the moment” — and disparage our laws and disenfranchise our citizens and undermine our constitutional republic.
Maurice F. Baggiano, Jamestown, N.Y.