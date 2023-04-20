The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The Constitution demands the debt be paid. Period.

April 20, 2023 at 1:25 p.m. EDT
Regarding the April 18 news article “As fiscal crisis nears, McCarthy takes his plan on debt ceiling to Wall Street”:

Congress may not use a constitutional power, the power of the purse, to nullify a constitutional duty — the duty to pay our public indebtedness — without a constitutional amendment allowing it to do so. Otherwise, Congress would be above the Constitution, not subject to it.

As long as public debts are authorized by law, they may not be questioned and must be paid. That’s the import of Section 4 of the 14th Amendment.

Congress needs to do its job and raise the revenue necessary to pay the indebtedness authorized by long-standing legislation, not create “a debt crisis” to foster the “politics of the moment” — and disparage our laws and disenfranchise our citizens and undermine our constitutional republic.

Maurice F. Baggiano, Jamestown, N.Y.

