According to Sen. Johnson’s statement, he is withholding a blue slip on this nomination because Judge Pocan does not currently live in Green Bay, Wisconsin. But as I understand it, Judge Pocan does live nearby and has made it clear that he would relocate to Green Bay,” Durbin said. “What’s more, Sen. Johnson knew full well back in June that Judge Pocan did not live in Green Bay at this time. Yet that did not prevent the bipartisan Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission from recommending Judge Pocan to Senators Baldwin and Johnson. And it did not prevent Sen. Johnson from joining Sen. Baldwin in recommending Judge Pocan to the White House as one of the four candidates to fill the Eastern District of Wisconsin vacancy. Let me emphasize that point — Sen. Johnson is blocking this Committee from proceeding on a nominee he recommended to President Biden …

My office learned secondhand that Senator Johnson would prevent Mr. Pocan from going forward at 7:00 o’clock last night. Such a lack of communication is unacceptable and, frankly, disrespectful to the nominee and his family.