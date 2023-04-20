The April 17 op-ed by Jonathan Cowan, Rahna Epting and Patrick Gaspard, “No Labels, no chance: Why a third-party 2024 bid is fantasy,” cited a valid concern that a third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election would likely benefit former president Donald Trump. However, the reason that a third-party candidate is potentially so popular is that neither Mr. Trump nor President Biden is an appealing 2024 presidential candidate — for very different reasons.