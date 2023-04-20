The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Why some Americans want a third-party presidential candidate

April 20, 2023 at 1:25 p.m. EDT
President Biden delivers remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 18. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

The April 17 op-ed by Jonathan Cowan, Rahna Epting and Patrick Gaspard, “No Labels, no chance: Why a third-party 2024 bid is fantasy,” cited a valid concern that a third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election would likely benefit former president Donald Trump. However, the reason that a third-party candidate is potentially so popular is that neither Mr. Trump nor President Biden is an appealing 2024 presidential candidate — for very different reasons.

The concluding sentence should be amended as follows: For the sake of our country, leaders across the political spectrum should call on Joe Biden to stand down.

A different Democratic candidate is needed. Isn’t that apparent?

Wayland Marks, Fredericksburg, Va.

