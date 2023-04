What a joy it was to read Camille T. Dungy’s April 18 Tuesday Opinion commentary about sunflowers in the garden, “ Last year’s sunflowers save this year’s garden .”

I have always tried to overwinter my garden, especially with ornamental grasses. I spent the better part of covid-19 isolation in 2020 and 2021 expanding my garden from grass to a rain-garden and have included many plants that look spectacular in their winter coats. This spring, I will be adding sunflowers and will heed Ms. Dungy’s suggestion.