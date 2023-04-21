In his April 15 op-ed, “ Oversight from the D.C. Council? More, please. ,” Colbert I. King encouraged D.C. Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) in his oversight of the D.C. Housing Authority. He’s not the only one wishing for stronger oversight.

The most frequent criticism I hear of the D.C. Council is its failure to exercise effective oversight of D.C. agencies. This failure is not for a lack of trying, but the council often appears to be outgunned because the council has to rely primarily on complaints from constituents. The small council committee staffs work hard to do the necessary analysis to give the council members ammunition to cut through the arguments from the agencies, but they are often outstaffed.