As soon as I read your post, I tweeted that it goes beyond the US not walking the walk.

There is also a shocking arrogance from the US and the West in general that prevents all these countries from associating with Africa on a basis of equal give and take.

That arrogance was recently on display when The Economist did a post on “How America plans to break China’s grip on African minerals"

How arrogant is it for the US and the world to think that it is up to them to set the rules of engagement with Africa. That Africa has no say and these countries can just come and play their dominance games on Africa's soil.

That mentality — that Africa has no power, or is incapable of formulating decent frameworks on how the US can best interact with the continent — contributes to why America struggles to walk the walk.

The US comes in, assumes investing in the military is the best way forward with zero meaningful input from the continent, then is shocked when the impact is not as huge as expected.

With this kind of thinking, is it surprising that Africa is gradually moving away from the US? Kenya, for instance, has promised to buy oil from Saudi Arabia with Kenya Shillings not US dollar.

There is only so long that a people can accept this level of arrogance where they are forever viewed as “people in need” or “people who need to be told what to do” and never as equals.

P.S Apologies for the long response, couldn’t help myself. Your post evoked a lot of feelings🙈 . Also, it was quite the read🥰

— Martha Muiru, Kenya