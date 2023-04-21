Hi, everyone, and happy Friday!
I got quite a lot of mail in response to my column about Vice President Harris’s trip to Ghana, Zambia and Tanzania, and about how complicated Black “firsts” in U.S. government can be, particularly in the realm of foreign policy. Here are some that took the conversation in interesting directions:
I question this statement you made about Kamala Harris though: “... it feels hard to cheer on the symbolism of a Black female first, when all that Black female is doing is carrying out national security priorities set by a bunch of (mostly) White men.” We start somewhere. Harris is VP, not in a position to set those priorities at this point. Using her as a kind of bludgeon to point up the inequities and failures of our government is inappropriate. There seems to be two issues mixed up here. What is the other?Yes, right now she is a kind of token, a visible representation of our aspirations. But please, what does this have to do with your main point, which (as I understand it) is the shabby way both our gov and groups representing US culture have approached Africa for their own purposes? Why link her to them in this way? Give her credit for doing what she can do right now, and recognize that a path is being created. In time it will (I certainly hope) become well-trod, and women of all colors will be in a position to create and carry the kind of policies that Africa needs. And we do too.— Annie Stratton, Vermont
Your article about Kamala H in Ghana. I would like to say that it makes no difference if the POTUS or V-POTUS is Black or any other minority. Obama, like Condi Rice, like C. Powell, like Kamala, are there to protect the US capital which is imperial, which was built by White men. They would not be in the White House if they denounced the US empire like MLK or Malcolm X. The US under Obama killed innocent women and children in Yemen with drones and offered money as compensation in return. What [would] reaction in the US be if Iran or Syria killed American civilians in the same way, especially if the victims were White Americans? Having a minority as POTUS or V-POTUS makes little difference. It is all symbolic. Gracias.— Javier, Texas
Others weighed in on the role of the United States in Africa and the world. These two, literally from Kentucky to Kenya, represent two sides of America’s foreign policy in Africa:
Your piece re US policy and Africa was exactly on point. Of all the nations that should be heavily invested in the future of the African continent.. it should be the USA… but we seem to have been completely comfortable with China taking the lead… baffling really … given our history.— Nat Irvin II, Kentucky
As soon as I read your post, I tweeted that it goes beyond the US not walking the walk.There is also a shocking arrogance from the US and the West in general that prevents all these countries from associating with Africa on a basis of equal give and take.That arrogance was recently on display when The Economist did a post on “How America plans to break China’s grip on African minerals"How arrogant is it for the US and the world to think that it is up to them to set the rules of engagement with Africa. That Africa has no say and these countries can just come and play their dominance games on Africa's soil.That mentality — that Africa has no power, or is incapable of formulating decent frameworks on how the US can best interact with the continent — contributes to why America struggles to walk the walk.The US comes in, assumes investing in the military is the best way forward with zero meaningful input from the continent, then is shocked when the impact is not as huge as expected.With this kind of thinking, is it surprising that Africa is gradually moving away from the US? Kenya, for instance, has promised to buy oil from Saudi Arabia with Kenya Shillings not US dollar.There is only so long that a people can accept this level of arrogance where they are forever viewed as “people in need” or “people who need to be told what to do” and never as equals.P.S Apologies for the long response, couldn’t help myself. Your post evoked a lot of feelings🙈 . Also, it was quite the read🥰— Martha Muiru, Kenya
General housekeeping: A poll
I like to listen to The Post’s stories as I cook, prepare for my day, etc. Sometimes your articles don’t allow for listening. How come? If that can change, that would be awesome!— Simone, Virginia
I actually really do like doing audio for my articles. (Here’s an example.) Is this something more of y’all would like for the newsletter? If so, I’ll consult the powers that be! And how about video?
Positive Polly vs. Negative Nancy
I have noticed ... that your columns ... seem to be negative such as the one today about Kamala Harris’s visit to Africa or the recent one about the new MLK / CSK art piece in Boston. Perhaps you do write positively about things, I just can’t remember reading any such columns. ... With all of the negativity happening in this world today I do hope to read something positive and optimistic from you in the future. Perhaps you can email me a few links where you have written on a more positive note.— Charles, Virginia
Hi, Charles, thanks for this question, which made me think. I might not have the perfect answer, but here’s how I approach journalism, which is how I approach the world in general.
I tend not to see column topics as positive or negative. Many issues are not black or white, but varying shades of gray. The needle I’m interested in moving is a reader’s mind or viewpoint about an issue — surfacing alternative framings to things that you might not see in other places.
Columnists are saddled with a burden and a blessing when it comes to writing for a wide audience. The burden we have is trying to come up with a coherent argument that helps make sense of what is going on in the world. The blessing is that for many of us, we have covered certain topics, countries or people for years and have built up a body of work that, one hopes, captures the world’s complexities.
I think our lizard brains are wired to be more reactive to negative news and stories. “If it bleeds, it leads,” as the old journalism saying goes. So many of the positive stories, the victories, just don’t get as much attention as the ones paying attention to problems.
Personally, I don’t identify as an optimist or a pessimist. I joke with my friends all the time that I identify as a besieged idealist. As my late editor, Fred Hiatt — The Post’s longtime editorial page editor — said: I have the privilege, and the challenge, of trying to write about the world as it should be.
Of course, the world all too often disappoints, but the pieces I like writing the most are the reported pieces about people trying to fix things, and correct wrongs and injustices, even if the odds are stacked against them.
And when all else fails and the world is super bleak, I can direct people to pictures of my cat, Artemis.
Speaking of …
Does Artemis have a lady Siamese cat friend? My Dora, also a Siamese, would like to know!— Charles, Oregon
Hahaha. Artemis, a Birman, seems to be very much enjoying his unemployed bachelor life! That said, I adore Siamese cats, and have been considering getting Artemis a playmate. Tell Dora that Artemis is on the market!
