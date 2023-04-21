I read with dismay the April 17 front-page article about Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk’s lack of truthful disclosure regarding his writings about abortion [“Texas judge didn’t reveal piece on abortion, gender”]. That a president who has lied often nominated such a man is not surprising. That the judge himself actively chose to have his name removed from an article so that he could pass congressional muster is much more troubling. This man is now deciding issues that will come before a Supreme Court fraught with division and that itself has some members who were less than truthful during their nomination hearings and are now pressing an agenda that is not in step with most Americans’ wishes.