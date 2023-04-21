The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Surprise! Justices Alito and Thomas dissent.

By
Editorial cartoonist|
April 21, 2023 at 10:23 p.m. EDT
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. claims the public would not have been harmed by agreeing with a lower court, which would have reimposed restrictions on the abortion medication mifepristone being available by mail.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

See more editorial cartoons

Explore the latest cartoons and animations from Ann Telnaes and her best cartoons of 2022 | See her cartoon essays: The insurrectionists’ roll call | Why are Americans acting like this? | All the Republican rats

Explore the latest cartoons from Michael de Adder and his best cartoons of 2022

See more editorial cartoons from guest and staff cartoonists | 2021 in editorial cartoons | Opinions visual stories and essays

Follow @PostOpinions on Instagram

Loading...