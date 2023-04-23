Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the April 20 front-page article “11th-hour mediator averted Fox trial”: Journalistic integrity is paramount. But in the Fox News/Dominion Voting Systems dispute, its pole position is rivaled by the importance of an introspective assessment by each person who believed former president Donald Trump’s claims that “Dominion deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide.” Why did they believe this?

Because Mr. Trump said it? That laughable concept has been undermined by the $787.5 million settlement, as he used KGB tradecraft when citing specificity to add credibility to spurious claims.

Because Tucker Carlson promoted it? Mr. Carlson proved that he exchanged ratings and compensation for integrity by espousing conspiracy theories that evidence demonstrates he didn’t believe. Other Fox News commentators are just as culpable.

Undermining democracy for personal gain is reprehensible. So why, without a scintilla of evidence, did our citizens believe, repeat and retweet this fabrication? This is a lesson in emotional vs. critical thinking that I, for one, hope evangelists from both parties consider in the next round of Republican and Democratic propaganda coming our way.

Tim Batchelor, Oakton

