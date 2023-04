Nobody argues that China is a totalitarian country. That China established a “police post” in a number of foreign countries is not new to those who lived under this kind of regime, including me. Punishing China is easy, but deterrence is another equation.

The U.S. government should announce that this is a blatant violation of its sovereignty and that punishment of those involved will include jail time and revocation of their U.S. citizenship. After jail time is up for the perpetrators, they will be sent back to China.