The April 15 Politics & the Nation article “ Tragic reasons why syphilis is surging among U.S. infants ” rightfully presented the recent increase in congenital syphilis, disproportionately experienced by babies born to Black mothers, as an “indictment of the U.S. health-care system.” Health-care policy decisions at the state and federal levels have helped create this scourge, just as they have created the larger crisis in maternal mortality and morbidity, and they can help end it by rebuilding rural OB/GYN and health care — made more difficult in the wake of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — by expanding Medicaid, addressing institutionalized racism within health care, and, yes, increasing screening and access to treatment.

Ultimately, however, to eliminate racial inequities and improve health outcomes for all pregnant people and infants, we also need to revisit the policy decisions outside of health care that have put entire groups of people “at risk” for a preventable illness. We should start by thinking about how to support families in their communities without judgment and surveillance. For example, instead of promoting policies that separate families and chill access to health care and other social services, as we see in immigration and child protective services, we should invest in housing assistance, the Child Tax Credit and other programs that help families meet their basic needs so that they can stay healthy and never experience crises in the first place.