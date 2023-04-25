One thing is clear from reading Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s comments and questions as reported in The Post’s April 20 article on the Supreme Court’s oral arguments in the case Counterman v. Colorado: Justice Roberts is oblivious to the impact of his court’s gun rulings on American life [“Justices debate when unwanted messages become stalker’s threats,” news]. Over the course of a few days, The Post reported on several nonthreatening, innocent encounters (ringing the wrong doorbell, driving into the wrong driveway and cheerleaders getting into the wrong car) that led to gun shots, two deaths and serious injuries for those who survived.
In the context of America Justice Roberts has done so much to create with his court’s approach to deadly weapons. People who hear expressions such as “you should die” have every reason to be afraid, particularly if they are being stalked. Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said in the session, “We live in a world in which people are sensitive.” They would be fools not to be sensitive to threatening words, given the increasing number of guns in this country and the disappearing constraints on who can have them and how they may be used (e.g., stand your ground).
Just think about the young woman who was in a car that went into the wrong driveway. She was not sensitive; she is dead.
Ken Brill, Bethesda