In the context of America Justice Roberts has done so much to create with his court’s approach to deadly weapons. People who hear expressions such as “you should die” have every reason to be afraid, particularly if they are being stalked. Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said in the session, “We live in a world in which people are sensitive.” They would be fools not to be sensitive to threatening words, given the increasing number of guns in this country and the disappearing constraints on who can have them and how they may be used (e.g., stand your ground).