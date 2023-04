I hope the next owners of the Washington Commanders football team consider changing the team colors. Many longtime fans will complain and threaten to drop their season tickets, but keeping the maroon and gold colors would be too strong a link to the past.

If the new owners want to keep the fans who just really enjoy football and want to support their team, regain those fans who dropped their interest in the team because of the disdain for previous ownership and welcome new fans looking to bring excitement next season — select new colors.