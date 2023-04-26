The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The Money Honey and the Seditious Senator

By
Editorial cartoonist|
April 26, 2023 at 3:41 p.m. EDT
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

The Post obtains a Jan. 2, 2021, recording of a private conversation among Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R), Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo and producer Abby Grossberg discussing Cruz’s efforts to help Donald Trump overturn the election.

