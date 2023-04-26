It was astonishing to read in the April 23 news article “ As he seeks a second term, Trump touts an authoritarian vision ” that former president Donald Trump and his advisers and supporters — including Jared Kushner and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) — are promoting a plan to build utopian cities on federal land. These crime-free Edens would offer economic opportunity, full employment and a “quantum leap in the American standard of living.” They seem to think this is a new idea. Mr. Vance said: “We have great American cities, but we haven’t really built a new model city.”

Yes, we have. As part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Great Society” effort, Congress in 1968 created a program to fund new model cities, similar in concept to Reston or Columbia but financed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. These communities would offer a sanitized version of real life: They would be architecturally harmonious, their economies would flourish, all of the schools would be excellent, and there would be no crime or racial discrimination. A few of these supposedly ideal communities were built, including St. Charles, Md., and Jonathan, Minn.