Edward Lee is a professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology’s Chicago-Kent College of Law and the author of “Creators Take Control: How NFTs Revolutionize Art, Business, and Entertainment.” Who owns the copyright to images generated using artificial intelligence? In a recent decision, the U.S. Copyright Office came to a surprising conclusion: No one does.

The work in question involved Kristina Kashtanova’s graphic novel “Zarya of the Dawn.” Kashtanova created the images for the book using Midjourney, an AI text-to-image generator. But the Copyright Office, in partly denying her registration of copyright, ruled that Kashtanova’s images did not satisfy the requirement of “human authorship” and were ineligible for protection — because they were supposedly created without sufficient human control.

The office then doubled down, issuing new guidance imposing on all registrants a duty to disclose any AI-generated material in their works and to exclude the AI-generated content from copyright.

The Copyright Office’s position is wrong. It misunderstands authorship and ignores the copyright clause’s goal of promoting “progress” by offering authors incentives to create new works, including with new technologies.

Its decision also misunderstands the creative process.

The office imposed a new requirement that authors must be able to “predict what Midjourney will create ahead of time,” apparently in exacting detail, and asserted that with Midjourney, “the process is not controlled by the user.” But Midjourney creators can predict many aspects of the images generated by knowing which prompts produce certain images.

Although the same prompt for “a fancy lobby with white furniture and white walls, in the style of organic biomorphic forms,” might yield variations of that scene, the creator knows it will depict a lobby with the features she selected and arranged. By adding more specifications, including not only the subjects and staging but also the colors, lighting, style, aspect ratio, aperture and other elements of rendition, the creator can predict even more.

If the creator doesn’t like the result, she can refine the prompts — as Kashtanova did hundreds of times — until the image matches her intellectual conception. The more one uses prompts, the better one becomes at predicting the results. That’s why new jobs as prompt engineers have sprouted. Businesses seek the fruits of these creators’ “intellectual labor.”

More important, the Supreme Court has never required predictability or an exacting level of control in creating works to qualify as the author. Such a crabbed view goes against how art is often created — spontaneously, with improvisation and serendipity.

Jazz depends on improvisation. Some of the most famous movie lines were ad-libbed, including eternal phrases from “Casablanca” (“Here’s looking at you, kid”) and “Taxi Driver” (“You talkin’ to me?”). Stochastic painters, such as Henry Pearson, embrace randomness in their creations. Photographers routinely take photographs of elements they have no control over — people, wildlife, nature and models who strike their own poses.

The last time the Supreme Court decided whether a work produced using a machine was eligible for copyright was in 1884. The case involved a photograph of Oscar Wilde taken by Napoleon Sarony. Rejecting the view that photographs were simply mechanical reproductions, the court recognized that they are “representatives of original intellectual conceptions of the author.”

That is, the author of a photograph is its originator, or the person who “represents, creates, or gives effect to the idea, fancy, or imagination.” As the court has consistently recognized, what’s eligible for copyright as the “writings” of “authors” must be “liberally construed.”

Time has proved the wisdom of the court’s decision. Photography is not only a profession but a whole genre of art. As the Supreme Court explained, progress is served when copyright provides creators the “rewards commensurate with the services rendered,” thereby spurring them to create more works for the public’s benefit. Had the court excluded photography from copyright, it would not have flourished as profession or art.

Part of the beauty of artistic creation lies in spontaneity that cannot be predicted or controlled. As Rick Rubin explained in “The Creative Act,” “In creating art, the sum total of the parts often defies expectation.”

As a photographer, I attest to Rubin’s view. “Sun Falcon” is an image I took of Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina. The reflection of the sun on the clouds made it look as though the sun had wings. Plus, the sunlight caused a chromatic aberration that added a halo effect above the wings. When I took the photograph, I didn’t see, much less control or predict, either element. Yet they made the photograph unique.

Should my photograph be disqualified from copyright? The courts have never imposed such high barriers for photographs to qualify. Indeed, in a 1921 case in New York, Judge Learned Hand rejected the idea.

This isn’t to suggest that AI-prompted works should be broadly protected. To the extent that creators use common prompts to generate similar images, the scope of copyright should be very thin, to protect against verbatim copying. But there is a big difference between a thin copyright and no copyright at all.

Unfortunately, the Copyright Office’s new policy hurts American creators the most. Because of our obligation under the Berne Convention, the Copyright Act’s requirement of registration as a prerequisite to filing a copyright lawsuit does not apply to the unpublished works of foreign authors or works first published abroad. Consequently, American creators will bear the brunt of the office’s newfound duty to disclose AI-generated works — and to expressly exclude such works from copyright.

If the courts embrace the Copyright Office’s misguided approach, it could hamper the deployment of AI and ChatGPT among American artists, businesses and media, which will be left with a Hobson’s choice: qualify for copyright, or use AI. That’s hardly progress.

