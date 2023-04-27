Don’t like “woke” beer? How ’bout no beer? Those grousing in the honky-tonks of this nation should know that it wasn’t so long ago that they couldn’t legally fill up all those red Solo cups. Those worried that “woke culture” is taking away their freedoms should know that a real freedom, to enjoy an alcoholic beverage, was once taken away from Americans by a group of Christian extremists — not unlike those now busy attempting to impose their “biblical world view” upon all Americans. The words and actions of these fundamentalists clearly reveal that the overturning of Roe v. Wade was but the opening salvo of their crusade, not the endgame.