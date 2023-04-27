Regarding Brian Broome’s April 21 op-ed, “A six-pack of backlash for Bud Light”:
Don’t like “woke” beer? How ’bout no beer? Those grousing in the honky-tonks of this nation should know that it wasn’t so long ago that they couldn’t legally fill up all those red Solo cups. Those worried that “woke culture” is taking away their freedoms should know that a real freedom, to enjoy an alcoholic beverage, was once taken away from Americans by a group of Christian extremists — not unlike those now busy attempting to impose their “biblical world view” upon all Americans. The words and actions of these fundamentalists clearly reveal that the overturning of Roe v. Wade was but the opening salvo of their crusade, not the endgame.
So keep getting angry at capitalists attempting to increase their products’ market shares by reaching out to newly targeted groups with “woke” sales techniques. Meanwhile, extremists will continue to chip away at the ways you want to live your life, enjoy your liberty and pursue your happiness. Soon it could be no whiskey, no weed, no condoms.
Hey, that sounds like a pretty good country-western song, no?
Ralph F. Camilli, Annandale