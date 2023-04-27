The April 21 Metro article “EPA reaches deal to police Pennsylvania’s pollution of the Chesapeake Bay” reported on a settlement of a suit by D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and environmental groups against Pennsylvania for its long-standing failure to do its agreed part to protect the Chesapeake Bay from pollution. Pennsylvania has been a major source of pollution to the Chesapeake Bay from farm waste and urban and suburban runoff via the Susquehanna River. The settlement requires the Environmental Protection Agency to enforce the requirements on pollution prevention agreed to by Pennsylvania. D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware have long worked hard to address pollution into the bay as Pennsylvania has dragged its feet. Bravo for this important accomplishment.