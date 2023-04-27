The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion This is not 2011. A U.S. default would be even worse now.

By the
|
April 27, 2023 at 3:44 p.m. EDT
President Biden walks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Capitol Hill on March 17. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
4 min

The biggest takeaway from the news that House Republicans narrowly passed a debt limit bill this week is just how real the chance is that they will allow the nation to default for the first time in its history.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The bill is political theater. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his colleagues agreed to lift the debt ceiling to March 2024 — the middle of an election year — in exchange for sharp spending cuts and a slew of other GOP policy favorites, including clawing back IRS funding, putting more work requirements on welfare programs and rolling back green energy initiatives. In other words, House Republicans are saying that if Democrats give in on the majority of the GOP’s pet priorities, they will agree to lift the debt ceiling only until right before the next presidential election, when no one in Washington will want to compromise on another increase. This is recklessly unrealistic.

The United States has a debt problem. Biden’s budget won’t solve it.

In an ideal world, House Republicans would do their duty and lift the debt limit without exacting a ransom. This is about paying the money that Congress — in a largely bipartisan fashion — already committed to spend. This is also about reassuring a fragile world that the U.S. government can still do something as basic as pay its bills. A potential debt limit catastrophe is lining up to hit just as the U.S. economy flatlines. The latest report on gross domestic product on Thursday showed a slowing economy in which businesses have already cut back sharply on spending in the face of high uncertainty. On top of that, China and Russia are making a push to get other nations to sign on to alternatives to the U.S. dollar. A U.S. default would enhance their cause.

It’s true that President Biden and Congress need to discuss spending. The nation is on a fiscally unsustainable course. Social Security and Medicare costs are rapidly escalating, along with interest expenses as the debt grows. But holding the debt limit hostage to impose blunt spending cuts would only backfire. A default — or even a near-default — would lead to higher borrowing costs. That’s exactly what happened in the 2011 debt limit standoff.

The U.S. just hit a major jobs milestone last seen in 2001

It would be best if Republicans agreed to raise the debt limit and Mr. Biden and Congress launched a separate, parallel process to negotiate how to stabilize the budget. Mr. McCarthy likes to tout that his bill would save nearly $5 trillion over the next decade. But here’s the catch: House Republicans do not specify where $3 trillion of those cuts in discretionary spending would come from. It’s far easier to talk about general budget cuts than to spell out how much less funding they want for roads, schools and the military.

Follow Editorial Board's opinions

Mr. Biden’s insistence that House Republicans pass a clean debt limit increase without any strings attached is the morally and economically correct course of action. But reality has to sink in. It would be wise for Mr. Biden to start talking seriously with Mr. McCarthy. Budget talks can remain on a separate path, but they need to commence.

It’s wrong to think there is plenty of time before a crisis would hit. Although the latest read on tax receipts indicates default would not occur until July, a few months is hardly any time in Congress, particularly to craft a compromise when the two sides are so far apart.

Skip to end of carousel
  • The Biden administration releases a review on the Colorado River.
  • The misery of Belarus’s political prisoners should not be ignored.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
  • The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.
  • America’s fight against inflation isn’t over.
  • The Taliban has doubled down on the repression of women.
The Biden administration released an environmental impact statement outlining options for cutting use of the Colorado River. Water allocations could prioritize farmers in California based on centuries-old water rights, or involve proportional cuts to Arizona, California and Nevada. The review also included the costs of the status quo.
The administration will likely decide on a course of action by August. As we outlined in an editorial in February, a voluntary agreement between the states is the best option — and a dramatic reimagining of water use is needed thereafter.
Ihar Losik, one of hundreds of young people unjustly jailed in Belarus for opposing Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship, attempted suicide but was saved and sent to a prison medical unit, according to the human rights group Viasna. Losik, 30, a blogger who led a popular Telegram channel, was arrested in 2020 and is serving a 15-year prison term on charges of “organizing riots” and “incitement to hatred.” His wife is also a political prisoner. Read more about their struggle — and those of other political prisoners — in a recent editorial.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
Some 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners left that Central American country for the United States in February. President Daniel Ortega released and sent them into exile in a single motion. Nevertheless, it appears that Mr. Ortega let them go under pressure from economic sanctions the United States imposed on his regime when he launched a wave of repression in 2018. The Biden administration should keep the pressure on. Read recent editorials about the situation in Nicaragua.
Inflation remains stubbornly high at 6.4 percent in January. The Federal Reserve’s job is not done in this fight. More interest rate hikes are needed. Read a recent editorial about inflation and the Fed.
Afghanistan’s rulers had promised that barring women from universities was only temporary. But private universities got a letter on Jan. 28 warning them that women are prohibited from taking university entrance examinations. Afghanistan has 140 private universities across 24 provinces, with around 200,000 students. Out of those, some 60,000 to 70,000 are women, the AP reports. Read a recent editorial on women’s rights in Afghanistan.

1/7

End of carousel

Republicans and Democrats have staked out their public talking points on the debt limit. Privately, they need to find a way forward. More lawmakers should emulate Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) and start laying out compromise proposals.

This is not 2011. Investors around the world, even allies, are quietly diversifying away from U.S. debt. Meanwhile, borrowing costs are already high, and many economists forecast a recession on the horizon. The consequences of default — to the economy and the United States’ standing in the world — are even greater now. Politics cannot triumph over common sense.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...