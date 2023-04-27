Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Robert E. Grady’s April 25 op-ed tut-tutting the Environmental Protection Agency’s new electric vehicle rule, “Biden should hit the brakes on new EV rule,” read like a greatest hits of climate denialism. Space prevents cataloguing all its shortcomings; here are a few of the most glaring. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There’s bait and switch: Mr. Grady talked about smog, which the rule is not aimed at, but the law targets carbon. There’s misdirection: Mr. Grady focused on purchase price as if it were the whole cost of a car, failing to note that electric vehicles are vastly cheaper to fuel and maintain than gas vehicles, making the cost to own even a midpriced electric vehicle cheaper than a gas car over the life of the car. Similarly, Mr. Grady overstated the need for overseas battery components by ignoring that they, unlike fossil fuels, are recyclable.

It’s not surprising that electric vehicles are popular. Including the most recent quarter, their market share in the United States — comprising many sales not subject to a federal incentive — more than doubled in two years, a rate of increase that could put electric vehicles well ahead of the Biden administration’s goal of 50 percent of all vehicles sold in this country by 2030.

The EPA rule thus addresses a national and global climate emergency by accelerating an existing, market-driven trend. I say, the sooner, the better.

Donald R. Gordon, Bedford Hills, N.Y.

Robert Grady made several dubious claims about the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed emissions standards and their impact on the American consumer.

Though Mr. Grady claimed the proposed standards will force electric vehicles on an unwilling public, our research shows the opposite to be true. Consumer demand for electric vehicles has soared in recent years, increasing by 350 percent between 2020 and 2022. There are now 45 consumers who say they would “definitely buy” an electric vehicle for every electric vehicle being manufactured, leaving consumers who want one to deal with long wait lists and dealer markups.

Mr. Grady cited the cost of electric vehicles as a barrier to entry, yet our analysis shows that because of substantial savings on fuel and maintenance, electric vehicles actually save consumers an average of $6,000 to $10,000 over the life of the vehicle, even after purchase price is factored in. Increased production and competition among automakers will feed cost declines. In fact, an International Council on Clean Transportation analysis finds that price parity with conventional vehicles will occur for 300-mile-range electric vehicles, in all vehicle classes, before 2030. Meanwhile, electric vehicle purchase incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act are helping close the purchase-price gap for middle-class Americans.

If enacted, the proposed EPA standards will bring clean, cost-saving transportation technologies to consumers in the short term, while significantly reducing harmful air pollution and greenhouse emissions. From a consumer perspective, we consider this a win-win.

Chris Harto, Arlington

The writer is a senior sustainability policy analyst for Consumer Reports.

