As reported in the April 23 front-page article “A Michigan community goes to war with itself,” the good people of Ottawa County, Mich., have succeeded in replacing the county governing board, which was made up of mostly Republicans who had provided professional governance for years — budgetary discipline, low taxes, high growth, low unemployment and AAA bond rating — in a thriving community. Voters replaced this board with a slate of feverish, anarchist and hard-right cranks who sacked the lawyer of 40 years for no cause and traded the health department director, who had been with the department for 19 years, for a person who regularly pushed discredited covid-19 treatments and is an opponent of masks.