Opinion Service animals are not pets, and Uber should know that

April 27, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. EDT
Judge David S. Tatel at his desk inside his chambers as his service dog, Vixen, lays on the floor on May 2021 at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

It was very disheartening to read in the April 24 Metro article “Hounded by ride-share denials” about blind people being denied service by some local Uber drivers. I’m sure many drivers don’t know the difference between “service” animals, which receive considerable training, and “emotional support animals,” which often don’t receive the same training.

We all love our pets and there are studies documenting health benefits of pets on lowering blood pressure in people. But a pet is not the equivalent of a trained service animal.

Dale Rubenstein, Germantown

