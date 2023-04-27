It was very disheartening to read in the April 24 Metro article “Hounded by ride-share denials” about blind people being denied service by some local Uber drivers. I’m sure many drivers don’t know the difference between “service” animals, which receive considerable training, and “emotional support animals,” which often don’t receive the same training.
We all love our pets and there are studies documenting health benefits of pets on lowering blood pressure in people. But a pet is not the equivalent of a trained service animal.
Dale Rubenstein, Germantown