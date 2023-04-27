Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thomas Borer, former Swiss ambassador to Germany, led the development of the 1993 Swiss White Paper on Neutrality that remains at the center of Swiss foreign policy. Neutrality is a centuries-old instrument of Swiss security and foreign policy. It has become part of the Swiss national identity, a “national myth of almost religious consecration,” as historian Edgar Bonjour called it. Some Swiss conservatives even want to embed it in the Swiss constitution.

The Federal Diet of Switzerland was thinking more clearly in 1847, when it expressly rejected the idea of including neutrality in the constitution, because it was impossible to know whether neutrality “would one day have to be abandoned in pursuit of our own independence.” As a Swiss diplomat in the United States in 1990, I adhered to this idea in our effort to reposition Switzerland after the end of the Cold War, arguing that “neutrality should remain a means of foreign policy only so long as it is better able than other concepts to serve the realization of national interests.”

Because of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the tightening relationship between Russia and China, the Swiss Confederation must ask itself: Does permanent neutrality benefit or harm our country?

Traditionally, Swiss neutrality fulfilled four functions that justified its existence:

Providing geopolitical stability. For centuries, Switzerland had to fear being drawn into the military conflicts raging among its European neighbors. Neutrality was Switzerland’s wise response to this threat. But because the hostility between our neighbors has been widely overcome since 1945, this geostrategic value has been lost.

Maintaining military security. Along with a strong army, neutrality served to defend Switzerland against potential aggressors. Today, it is highly unlikely that a military attack would be directed against Switzerland alone, bypassing neighboring countries. If Switzerland were to be attacked, several other Western European countries would probably be attacked simultaneously. Modern warfare, characterized by the emergence of such technologies as long-range hypersonic missiles and cyberattacks, has removed earlier geographical constraints. The logical consequence is that threats today can best be fought and deterred as part of a powerful security alliance. Our neutral friends, Finland and Sweden, have acknowledged this development and joined NATO in response to Russian aggression. Because the isolating neutrality policy now impairs national security, it is being replaced by cooperation.

Maintaining internal stability and peace. Switzerland was once characterized by numerous internal conflicts stemming from different religions and languages in the cantons. A policy of sitting still and observing protected against further internal division. Fortunately, this function has also become obsolete as the conflicts between individual cantons have been neutralized by the creation of the federal state.

Providing good offices. Neutrality still contributes to the fact that Swiss diplomacy can impartially mediate peace between states in conflict. But it is not a requirement for providing this service. Other nonneutral states, even the great powers or international organizations, can also provide good offices and are increasingly doing so. Switzerland’s have been in little demand in recent years.

Neutrality is only of value to Switzerland if it is internationally recognized. But Switzerland is no longer perceived as neutral — neither by Russia nor by the West. When the Federal Council decided to participate in imposing sanctions against Russia in February 2022, President Biden told the U.S. Congress: “Even Switzerland are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people in Ukraine.” So what good is a foreign policy tool if it is no longer understood and accepted at the international level?

Moreover, our military neutrality, especially the ban on arms exports, is damaging Switzerland’s reputation among Western countries. Switzerland is seen as selfish, as a country that not only stands aside in the fight of “good” against “evil,” but even throws sand in the gears of Western efforts. Today, a country’s reputation is increasingly important to the success of its foreign and economic policies.

In short, our neutrality has become obsolete. It no longer fulfills many of its traditional functions and is even harmful to Switzerland. The halberd served Swiss fighters well for several centuries, but we no longer equip our soldiers with it today. Why do we ask our diplomats to use an outdated instrument to deal with the great challenges of the 21st century?

