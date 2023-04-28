Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The April 24 Metro article on the dispute over the narrowing of vehicle access to Connecticut Avenue NW to provide protected bike lanes, “Revisions afoot for a bike lane plan in D.C.,” included a statement from an Adams Morgan resident complaining that, under the current situation, his frequent commute from Calvert Street to his parents’ home in Van Ness is “extremely dangerous.”

That might be true, but the gentleman has multiple ways of making this commute without putting himself in danger. These include:

1. Taking the L2 bus, which goes directly from Adams Morgan to Van Ness.

2. Taking the Metro, which has stops near Calvert Street and at Van Ness.

3. Using the Rock Creek bike trail, which can be accessed from near Calvert Street and has an exit not far from Van Ness.

4. Walking. I have done it, and I am in my 70s.

Sorry, but forcing the placement of bike lanes on this community for the minimal benefit of this commuter seems totally unjustified. This country has a history of helping destroy communities to satisfy the perceived needs of people transiting them. It is, quite simply, wrong.

Vic Miller, Washington

The April 24 Metro article “Revisions afoot for a bike lane plan in D.C.” reported that D.C. officials predict that bicycle lanes on Connecticut Avenue NW would reduce rush-hour traffic capacity by half, pushing as many as 7,000 cars onto local streets and removing 300 parking spaces, harming local businesses and restaurants. It said that now there are only 100 bike trips a day on Connecticut Avenue NW, though that number probably would increase if there were bike lanes. The estimated cost is about $8 million, though it is likely that the cost could be double or triple that.

Connecticut Avenue NW is a major thoroughfare bringing people from Northwest D.C. and Maryland to restaurants, shops, doctors offices, the zoo and jobs in D.C. and giving residents on Connecticut and neighboring streets access to their homes. It has a good urban feel and is way too narrow to add bike lanes.

The project should be canceled. A possible alternative is to create several more access points from Rock Creek Parkway to Connecticut and other nearby streets. Rock Creek is much safer, faster and more pleasant for bike riders than Connecticut would ever be, with its many stoplights.

Charles Gordon, Gaithersburg

