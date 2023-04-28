I appreciated the opportunity to read Kate Clancy’s April 20 Thursday Opinion essay, “Why reports of period weirdness after covid shots were ignored.” It highlighted in dramatic fashion a continuing problem: the failure to gather and communicate information about side effects from the coronavirus and coronavirus vaccines from the best source available — those suffering the side effects. I remember being told in nursing school that no one knows how a patient is feeling or notices the changes in their bodies better than the patient. Listening to the patient and sharing that information would seem to be all the more important when dealing with a new virus and vaccines that were fast-tracked to stave off the consequences of a crippling epidemic. I do not question the importance and value of the vaccines.
Although I received the vaccine, like many others, I still contracted the coronavirus. I began to notice changes in my own body post-covid, including exhaustion and uncomfortable digestive symptoms. It appears that I now suffer the discomfort of long-haul covid. Luckily, after many hours of research, I found some useful information as to the possible cause of my symptoms. Finding this information made me realize the importance of gathering and communicating information on side effects for the collective good of everyone suffering from various post-covid symptoms.
How can we do a better job gathering and coordinating information on possible side effects of covid and coronavirus vaccines? Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a website that provides some details, there needs to be a system for ensuring that all relevant information is gathered and made easily accessible. In doing so, information from the patients themselves should not be ignored or discounted.
Good health is a combination of well-being, endurance and comfort of life. If we can find ways of helping one another attain that goal through better communication, transparency, research, studies and publications, a very worthwhile and difficult goal can be accomplished.
Diane R. Garvey, McLean