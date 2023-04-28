I appreciated the opportunity to read Kate Clancy’s April 20 Thursday Opinion essay, “Why reports of period weirdness after covid shots were ignored.” It highlighted in dramatic fashion a continuing problem: the failure to gather and communicate information about side effects from the coronavirus and coronavirus vaccines from the best source available — those suffering the side effects. I remember being told in nursing school that no one knows how a patient is feeling or notices the changes in their bodies better than the patient. Listening to the patient and sharing that information would seem to be all the more important when dealing with a new virus and vaccines that were fast-tracked to stave off the consequences of a crippling epidemic. I do not question the importance and value of the vaccines.