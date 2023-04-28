Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to my subscriber-only newsletter, where I point to important stories I didn’t cover during the week, select my Distinguished Person and share something outside my normal column topics. Sign up to get it in your inbox every Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight What caught my eye This week helped set the scene for 2024. President Biden, sporting an impressive legislative agenda and economic record, officially declared he’s running for reelection. His polished opening video emphasized that he will fight on a “freedom” theme. The video was followed by a tightly crafted ad stressing the contrast between American values and MAGA extremism, attacking everything from MAGA book banning to abortion bans to voter suppression. It’s a smart way to unify an ideologically diverse coalition against defeated former president Donald Trump or a mini-Trump.

Advertisement

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, one of the few truly anti-Trump Republicans openly critical of MAGA nuttery, announced his bid on Wednesday. The question remains: Is the GOP primary electorate even interested in a normal, sane and decent candidate?

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow

Keep your on eye on two developments:

Young voters. Key aspects of Biden’s agenda — voting rights, abortion rights, gun safety and climate change — certainly have wide appeal. But younger voters grew up in the era of school lockdowns and encounter tyrannical interference with their most intimate life choices. They have rejected the racism and homophobia of past generations, resist book bans and censored history instruction and consider climate change an existential threat. They have more to lose than anyone. These are the issues that have spurred high youth turnout in recent elections, especially where races are competitive, and prominent youth involvement in gun safety protests. Democrats would be smart to focus early and intensely on these voters. They will turn out if they understand the stakes.

Advertisement

Polling silliness. After multiple cycles of polling face plants, no one should take presidential polling more than 550 days before Election Day 2o24 seriously. Moreover, findings that Democrats want some unidentified alternative to Biden are worthless. Sure, they’d like a 40-year-old matinee idol, but the issue is whether voters would turn out for him. Given the alternative — Trump or an imitator — Biden has reason for optimism.

Let’s face it: We live in an era in which no president is going to draw a 55 percent approval rating. Tribalism does not allow one to acknowledge the accomplishments of the opposing tribe’s leader. Likewise, after years of financial upheaval, the coronavirus pandemic and higher inflation, few voters will look behind the headlines to recognize our economic success story. Polls showing most Americans have a negative take on the economy are no indication as to how voters will cast their ballots 18 months from now.

Once the GOP nominee is selected, head-to-head matchups with the president will be relevant (albeit to be taken with a large grain of salt). That will be a year from now.

Distinguished persons of the week

When Dominion Voting Systems settled its suit against Fox News for defamation, many Fox critics were disappointed they were deprived of the spectacle of Rupert Murdoch and MAGA-pleasing Fox News hosts dragged to the stand to confess that their business model depended on misleading voters whom they considered rubes. However, with Tucker Carlson’s departure, Dominion deserves a substantial share of credit for ridding the airwaves of overtly racist commentary and pro-Putin demagoguery.

Advertisement

The Dominion case was likely critical to his departure even if Fox News had additional reasons to part ways with a host whose remarks condemning Fox executives for losing their audience (which wanted only to hear the “Big Lie” confirmed). Dominion’s discovery helped surface damning statements from Carlson (some of which remain hidden from public view) that might have shocked Fox executives into finally letting him go.

Fox still faces plenty of litigation (e.g., shareholder suits, former producer Abby Grossberg, Smartmatic) that could collectively cost the company tens of millions more. The enormous settlement with Dominion must have dented its arrogant, delusional belief that its stars could literally say anything no matter how false or harmful with little to no consequences. Under such circumstances, it might simply have been untenable to keep Carlson on as an employee, a defiant figure refusing to curb his act and remaining unapologetic about his conduct.

In that sense, we have to thank Dominion and its exceptional lawyers for the work, risk and money involved in litigating. They not only forced Fox to cough up a ton of money, they also might have spurred Fox to start cleaning up its act, even a little. For that, a grateful democracy can say well done.

Something different

Many of you have asked if I’ve changed my views on issues since I left the GOP. The answer is no. I have always been for privacy protection, robust immigration, limited government, the rule of law and U.S. international leadership based on human rights. It’s the GOP that no longer adheres to those views. But I have changed my thinking on two topics based on experience — something more people should feel free to do when facts change or new experiences inform their thinking.

Advertisement

Guns: NO ONE needs a weapon of war. If we cannot make a distinction between semiautomatic weapons that shred the bodies of toddlers and a hunting rifle, then we’re too dumb for self-governance. The consequences of an increasingly paranoid, gun-fetishizing segment of our society ready to shoot innocents should prompt us to revisit the gun debate. Washington this week became the 10th state to ban assault weapons. A goal of getting half the states to do the same within the next five to 10 years does not seem unreasonable.

Inequality: Capitalism makes us the most innovative, resilient economy in the world. But how much profit motive do we need to generate growth and at what price to the general good? The mammoth accumulation of wealth that contrasted with the neglect of public investment in education, housing, etc., over the past couple of decades is economically unsustainable. Moreover, gross inequality provides fertile ground for demagogic movements that thrive on hopelessness, resentment and, yes, white nationalism. I’ve come to appreciate that we need a more active government response to stubborn social, racial and economic inequality. A rising tide does not lift all boats. Hence, I favored the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Chips and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act (a much scaled-down version of the Build Back Better bill).

On a lighter note, I heartily recommend Netflix’s limited series “The Diplomat.” Sure, for those well-versed in government service, the prospect of a scrappy, super-informed intelligence maven getting appointed as ambassador to Britain might seem like a stretch. (By the way, where was her confirmation hearing?) And no, a president generally doesn’t test run a potential vice president by sending her to the Court of St. James’s. But the quick-paced dialogue, international terrorist intrigue, bickering among allies, harried staffers and marvelous sets deliver a pleasing mix of “Downton Abbey,” the Danish series “Borgen” and “The West Wing” (“The Diplomat” series creator Debora Cahn is a “West Wing” alum). Enjoy!

From my weekly Q&A

Every Wednesday at noon, I host a live Q&A with readers. Read a transcript of this week’s Q&A, or submit a question for the next one.

Advertisement

Bret S.: What do you make of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. declining to testify in front of a Senate panel? Jennifer, he indicated it would be “exceedingly rare” to do so. Just another example of Roberts not reading the room and shirking any potential oversight? Something else?

Jennifer Rubin: His refusal to show up reflects the arrogance, insularity and tone deafness of the court. Executive branch employees come before Congress all the time. There is no reason Roberts shouldn’t. He underscores the need for Congress to pass a mandatory ethics code and begin building support for term limits.

GiftOutline Gift Article