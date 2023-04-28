I was offended after reading the April 23 Metro article about Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Arlington House, “ A united call for Lee’s name to go .” I think it is past time for people to stop trying to rewrite history.

Arlington became the home of Gen. Robert E. Lee when he married into the Custis family. When he was asked by the Lincoln administration to take command of the Union Army, the general responded, “If I owned the four millions of slaves in the South I would sacrifice them all to the Union; but how can I draw my sword upon Virginia, my native state?” Gen. Ulysses S. Grant decided to bury the Union dead in Lee’s front yard as the ultimate dishonor to him.