Opinion Stop judging Gen. Robert E. Lee by today’s standards

April 28, 2023 at 2:07 p.m. EDT
The flower garden at Arlington House, the Robert E. Lee Memorial, on June 8, 2021, in Arlington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

I was offended after reading the April 23 Metro article about Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Arlington House, “A united call for Lee’s name to go.” I think it is past time for people to stop trying to rewrite history.

Arlington became the home of Gen. Robert E. Lee when he married into the Custis family. When he was asked by the Lincoln administration to take command of the Union Army, the general responded, “If I owned the four millions of slaves in the South I would sacrifice them all to the Union; but how can I draw my sword upon Virginia, my native state?” Gen. Ulysses S. Grant decided to bury the Union dead in Lee’s front yard as the ultimate dishonor to him.

Do not use the judgment of today on yesterday. Lee was a man of great dignity.

Sharon G. Bolton, La Plata

