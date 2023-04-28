The April 23 editorial responding to initiatives by Iowa and at least nine other states to undo child-labor protections, “ Kids should mow lawns, not pour concrete ,” might have mentioned that such legislation would contravene international human rights law to which the United States is a signatory.

Applied to those under 18, the International Labor Organization’s Worst Forms of Child Labor Convention of 1999 (No. 182) prohibits, among other things, “work which, by its nature or the circumstances in which it is carried out, is likely to harm the health, safety or morals of children” — exactly what these states propose. Moreover, the convention cites trafficking of children and debt bondage, the most egregious violations uncovered by The Post and others.