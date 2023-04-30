Regarding Peggy O’Donnell Heffington’s April 23 op-ed, “Want a baby boom? Fight climate change.”:
Not only would there have been less warming to date, far more time would be available to carefully develop and deploy optimal clean energy technologies. Much of the pain and disruption that will result from the now-necessary crash program would have been avoided.
Of course, stabilizing the population would not require potential parents to have no children, only fewer on average.
John P. Apruzese, Springfield
The writer is a member of Astronomers for Planet Earth.