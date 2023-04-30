I read with interest the April 26 news article on GM’s decision to stop making its affordable electric Chevy Bolt, “ GM to stop producing the Chevy Bolt, its most affordable electric vehicle .”

After seeing a glitzy display at the auto show recently, I went to two dealers to inquire about purchasing one. I was turned away at both because demand was much greater than production, and they could not order the specific model in which I was interested.