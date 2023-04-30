The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion GM stops production of a popular car to make an expensive one

April 30, 2023 at 5:52 p.m. EDT
Chevy Bolt electric vehicles at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, Mich., on Nov. 4, 2016. (Joe White/Reuters)

I read with interest the April 26 news article on GM’s decision to stop making its affordable electric Chevy Bolt, “GM to stop producing the Chevy Bolt, its most affordable electric vehicle.”

After seeing a glitzy display at the auto show recently, I went to two dealers to inquire about purchasing one. I was turned away at both because demand was much greater than production, and they could not order the specific model in which I was interested.

The decision to switch to higher-profit models ignores the fact that happy customers for a basic model will eventually move up to more expensive ones. Surely, better corporate planning would have allowed the Bolt to continue with the same, or a more advanced, battery.

The decision-making of American automakers never fails to amaze me.

James Freund, Fairfax

