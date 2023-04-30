I read with interest the April 26 news article on GM’s decision to stop making its affordable electric Chevy Bolt, “GM to stop producing the Chevy Bolt, its most affordable electric vehicle.”
The decision to switch to higher-profit models ignores the fact that happy customers for a basic model will eventually move up to more expensive ones. Surely, better corporate planning would have allowed the Bolt to continue with the same, or a more advanced, battery.
The decision-making of American automakers never fails to amaze me.
James Freund, Fairfax