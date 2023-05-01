As the opioid crisis continues to rise within the United States, the discussion surrounding naloxone distribution becomes entirely more critical. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 3 million people in the United States suffer from an opioid addiction . This problem is pervasive across all socioeconomic levels and demographics.

Therefore, when discussing the availability and accessibility of such an influential drug, there should be an added emphasis upon affordability and convenience. Simply ensuring supply of the drug in areas easily accessible to potential users, such as pharmacies, is not enough. If the drug is too expensive for potential users to buy, what is the true effectiveness of increasing accessibility of the drug?