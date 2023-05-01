Regarding the April 21 news article “Planned price for Narcan kit raises concerns about access”:
Therefore, when discussing the availability and accessibility of such an influential drug, there should be an added emphasis upon affordability and convenience. Simply ensuring supply of the drug in areas easily accessible to potential users, such as pharmacies, is not enough. If the drug is too expensive for potential users to buy, what is the true effectiveness of increasing accessibility of the drug?
Accessibility should encompass the entire spectrum concerning the means to which a potential user can gain access to a drug, including price, location, the need for a prescription, limits to supply, etc.
The United States spends about twice as much on prescription drugs as comparable wealthy nations — $963 per capita. This overpricing of accessible naloxone is simply another example of the outrageous cost of drugs within the United States.
Shelby Blaker, Norfolk