Running for president with well-placed criticisms of your own party is a tried-and-true campaign strategy, a way to appeal to moderates and independents while posing as an independent thinker not beholden to anyone. But this used to be done with subtlety and care, more through implied contrasts than direct confrontation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That was before Donald Trump came along. As the 2024 GOP presidential primary gets going, it’s becoming clear that Trump has remade presidential politics in an underappreciated way: He has made it practically a requirement that GOP candidates campaign on open hostility toward their own party.

Recently, Trump declared that his victorious 2016 presidential campaign rescued the Republican Party from “freaks, neocons, globalists, open-borders zealots and fools.” These days, that has become standard-issue Trump rhetoric. But weirdly enough, other 2024 GOP hopefuls are now following suit.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone the furthest in chasing Trump down this road. In his campaign book, he writes that “old-guard corporate Republicanism is not up to the task at hand.” DeSantis recently said during a speech, “We reject the culture of losing that has infected the Republican Party in recent years.”

Even establishment figures, such as former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, are getting in on this act. She recently said that “both Democrats and Republicans” are responsible for all manner of Washington ills, and vowed to go to war with Republicans when necessary as president.

Obviously, candidates who do this are mostly posturing. But the 2024 campaign is already testing just how far candidates, at least Republican ones, will have to go in making attacks on their own party establishment a key pillar of their campaigns.

To be sure, this is an amped-up version of an old tradition. Democrat Joe Biden, who ran in 2020 on mildness and reassurance, was the first presidential candidate in some time who didn’t implicitly criticize their own party. To find another, you have to go back to George H.W. Bush in 1988, who ran with the riveting slogan “Experienced Leadership for America’s Future.”

Every other candidate between ran against their party in some way. Bill Clinton offered a centrist “third way” that contrasted with both the conservatism of his opponents and the liberalism of congressional Democrats. George W. Bush attacked congressional Republicans as heartless and cruel. Barack Obama repudiated timorous Democrats who went along with the disastrous Iraq War.

But Trump took this to a new level. From start to finish in 2016, he berated the GOP — both its individual leaders and its collective identity. He promised to protect Social Security and Medicare, knowing that the GOP desire to undermine entitlement programs was deeply unpopular. He cast himself as a crusading outsider, the enemy of the entire bipartisan “establishment.”

Most of what Trump claimed was bogus: “Draining the swamp” only meant installing his own corrupt cronies in power, and his first policy priority was a gigantic corporate tax cut. Nonetheless, his rhetorical assault on the entirety of the D.C. elite conveyed the impression that he was somehow a full-fledged opponent of the Republican Party even as he led it.

This assault has continued. Trump has reprised his attack on Republicans for wanting to cut Social Security, forcing DeSantis to scramble in response.

As it is, the frequency with which candidates campaign against their own parties in the United States makes us an outlier, says Georgetown political scientist Hans Noel. In more common parliamentary systems, voters choose a party, then the leader of that party becomes prime minister. But here, the idea of a maverick who is beholden to no one has a deep appeal in a country whose national mythos is tied up with rebellion and independence.

“We have a very personalistic approach to politics in the United States," Noel told me. “It’s not the way most countries do things.”

Yet, thanks to Trump, the United States is likely to become even more unusual in this regard. As the GOP nomination campaign proceeds, the memory of 2016 will be ever-present in the candidates’ minds. They will remember well the contrast Trump presented with a large group of traditional politicians as he attacked the GOP, and how Republican primary voters thrilled to it.

Trump showed that naked contempt for one’s own party wouldn’t necessarily cause a problem in the general election. In 2016, 89 percent of Republicans voted for him, and in 2020 the figure was 92 percent, about the same as previous GOP nominees had garnered. Once the general election starts, negative partisanship takes hold, with voters motivated strongly by their hatred of the other side.

The 2024 hopefuls, especially DeSantis, have surely taken note: Without the worry that attacking their own party will lose the votes of loyal Republicans, they will be free to train their rhetorical sights on the GOP, just as Trump has. Which leads to a striking irony: The way to show you’re a real Republican and not some “RINO” squish is to tell voters how much disdain you have for the Republican Party.

All this poses a real danger to the eventual nominee: The more criticism there is of the GOP during the primaries, the more it will reinforce Biden’s general election message. If you doubt this, just wait for all the Democratic ads featuring Trump talking about the GOP’s zeal to cut Social Security.

The last thing Republicans should want is for the 2024 election to be a referendum on the Republican Party. If they’re not careful, thanks to Trump, it could become just that.

