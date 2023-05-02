The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion What can we expect from King Charles’s III coronation? Our columnists answer your questions.

By
and 
Updated May 2, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT|Published April 25, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Columnists Autumn Brewington and Eugene Robinson will be online at noon on Tuesday for a reader Q&A on King Charles’s III coronation. Submit your question or comment below.

Waiting for the Q&A to go live? Read Eugene and Autumn’s columns here and here.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Want more? Sign up to receive Eugene’s latest columns in your inbox or sign up for Opinions’ Post Elizabeth newsletter, by royal watcher Autumn Brewington.

Share your feedback on Opinions reader Q&As here.

Reader Q&As with columnists

Recent Q&As:

Submit a question:

See all Washington Post Reader Q&As

Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.

Loading...